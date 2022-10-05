Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

