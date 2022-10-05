Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.59. 10,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 12,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000.

