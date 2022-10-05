InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.42. 22,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 22,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

InspireMD Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $67,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 164,194 shares in the company, valued at $313,610.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of InspireMD worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

