Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

