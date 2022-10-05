Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

