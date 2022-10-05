Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.59

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$206.59 and last traded at C$206.49, with a volume of 60483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$205.32.

IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.1099991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

