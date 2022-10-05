Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86-0.99 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,955. Integer has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

