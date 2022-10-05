Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

