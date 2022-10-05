Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.50. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.11 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

