InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPVA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

