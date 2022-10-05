Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VBF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

