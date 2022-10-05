Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.88. 15,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 9,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

