Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 175,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,489 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $29.60.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,352,000 after buying an additional 2,720,998 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,350,000 after buying an additional 1,256,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,041,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

