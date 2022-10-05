Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

IHIT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,258,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

