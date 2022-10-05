Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
VKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 97,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.