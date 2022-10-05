Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 97,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.