Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Performance

LON:IVPU opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.38. The firm has a market cap of £154.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

(Get Rating)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

