Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Performance
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.38. The firm has a market cap of £154.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
See Also
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.