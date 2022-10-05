Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.87. 1,462,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

