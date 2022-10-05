Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.68 and a 200-day moving average of $308.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

