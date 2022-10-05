Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 226,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,558. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

