Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) recently:

10/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/3/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/3/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 2.84 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.14 ($1.23). 77,224,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,031,477. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,702.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

