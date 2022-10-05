IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.40 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). IOG shares last traded at GBX 19.95 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,822,369 shares trading hands.

IOG Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.23. The company has a market capitalization of £109.28 million and a PE ratio of 2,099.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05.

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

