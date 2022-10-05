Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Spark I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

