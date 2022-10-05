iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.92. 70,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

