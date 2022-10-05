iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 8.66% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

