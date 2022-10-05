iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,364. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

