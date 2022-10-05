iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.