iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

