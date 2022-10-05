iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Shares Up 1%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 2,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.24% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

