iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.23. 13,613,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 7,293,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.
iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.