iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.23. 13,613,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 7,293,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

