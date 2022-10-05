iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

