iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 586% compared to the average daily volume of 1,458 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $108.27.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

