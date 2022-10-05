iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 5,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.