iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

