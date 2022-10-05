iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.

