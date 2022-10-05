iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3,131.6% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $208.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

