iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Reduced by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

