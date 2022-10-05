iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IJH traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 45,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

