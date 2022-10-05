iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.