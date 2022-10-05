J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.