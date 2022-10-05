Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $325,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

