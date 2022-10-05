Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

