Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.