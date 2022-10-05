Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 76,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

