Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

