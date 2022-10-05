Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 16,559 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.



