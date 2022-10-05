Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.