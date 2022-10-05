Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.
Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
