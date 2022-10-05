Jade Protocol (JADE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,531.00

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Jade Protocol has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $26,531.00 worth of Jade Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.68 or 0.00077181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Jade Protocol Token Profile

Jade Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Jade Protocol’s total supply is 1,802,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,090,166 tokens. Jade Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jadeprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@jadeprotocol. Jade Protocol’s official website is jadeprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jade Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/JadeProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jade Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol (JADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jade Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jade Protocol is 15.69532027 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12,080.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jadeprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jade Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

