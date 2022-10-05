Japan Tobacco Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Japan Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Japan Tobacco ( OTCMKTS:JAPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

