Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Cap of $844,545.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $844,545.00 and approximately $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
