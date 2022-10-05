Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.93

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.93 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 117.99 ($1.43). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 26,017 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

